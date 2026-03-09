a place of chaos

we always pass by this place whenever we drive to Niagara Falls, but always, it would be evening when we return so there was no chance to shoot it. today my friend (out of boredom, perhaps) asked if i wanted to go and shoot this. we could not find a street to reach it so this was shot on the side of a service road of the main highway. the car was going at 40 kmph and there was quite a convoy of cars trying to avoid the gridlock on the highway but i managed to get this shot. this would've been good for the chaos theme at 52 frames, but sadly... also, this place is elevated two metres from the service road and this was the only viable shot.



as we were in the area already, we passed by the casino and i turned my $20 to $87.10. if i wasn't afraid of losing money, i could've bet more and would've won more, n'est-ce pas!