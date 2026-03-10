my new favourite pet

'stuffed coins pig', the new 'pet' i fed my $20 to during a whirlwind visit to Niagara Falls yesterday. it was calling out to me 🤣 and i tried to ignore it, but it gave me quite the bonus in three hits that turned my $20 to $52, another hit to more than $75. i immediately cashed it, and on my way out, passed another slot machine which name i forgot, and i fed it with $5 which in a heartbeat gave me a $30 win. that's how you win in a casino. when you're ahead, get the hell out right away.😂



for week 10 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge is 'pets'. as you know, i am severely allergic to cat dander so i cannot go near any live cat and even though i am now a tad relaxed with dogs, i still stay clear away from them. i am three short of fulfilling the challenge and hope to keep up in the next few days.