i'm in love with my car by summerfield
Photo 4701

i'm in love with my car

we were stopped at the edge of one of the airport's runways and saw this guy taking several photos of his Hyundai Elantra. i think he was taking a picture of the car as it contrasted with the colours of that uphill pavement, or perhaps he was taking a photo of it against the backdrop of a quite blue sky. i don't know what the deal is with the colourful surface of the road. my friend told me that perhaps he wanted to catch a landing or flying out plane for a perspective shot of car and plane together.

here's Queen: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oaEM4JYFPfw you might want to turn your volume to low as it is quite a noisy song.
summerfield

