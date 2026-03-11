i'm in love with my car

we were stopped at the edge of one of the airport's runways and saw this guy taking several photos of his Hyundai Elantra. i think he was taking a picture of the car as it contrasted with the colours of that uphill pavement, or perhaps he was taking a photo of it against the backdrop of a quite blue sky. i don't know what the deal is with the colourful surface of the road. my friend told me that perhaps he wanted to catch a landing or flying out plane for a perspective shot of car and plane together.