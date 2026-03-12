antiques collectibles

Previous
this post signage is right next to that chaotic structure from last Monday. i am still intrigue by this place and i swear, one of these days i will go there and i will find the entrance to this place. that trailer (it's called a trailer, right?) is rather attractive, although i would imagine by the looks of its windows, it's probably full of miscellaneous whatnots.

after a few days of spring-like weather, we are once again in the cold. i was definitely shocked when i left this morning that i wore the wrong hat, the wrong coat, the wrong shoes, the wrong everything.
summerfield

