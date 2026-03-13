sticky toffee pudding

last week, my friend Nancy and i went for a dinner to catch up on things. the last time we went out was January last year and so much had happened since that time. a major event was her mother's death, a good friend from church (the mother, not death), then she had an accident (Nancy, not her mother who had already died by then), she had acquired herself a new dig, etc. etc. in any case, we dined the full throttle: appetizer (fried calamari), beef bourguignon (for her), fish taco (for me, yummy!) and desserts, mascarpone cheesecake for her and sticky toffee pudding for me. delish! toffee pudding is described in Taylor's Landing menu as "sticky toffee pudding, vanilla ice cream, chili salted caramel". it was like a piece of heaven, i tell you. it was a generous piece but i skipped that ice cream. suffice it to say we were both stuffed by the time we finished.



for week 11 of the 52 captures challenge which is 'something yummy'. didn't i say it was like a piece of heaven? then it's something yummy.