on frozen lake

from the archives, winter of 2015 to be exact, the year when all five great lakes were frozen due to extreme low temperatures. those people might or might not have been ice fishing, but they were very near the breakwater. as you can see the main lake was frozen, too, as far as the eyes could see.
we had a few spring-like temperatures last week and then we were back to wintry temps. we even had some snow and freezing rain yesterday, just when all the mountains of ice and snow had been cleared. today, we got a break but we're back to freezing rain tomorrow morning. sigh! i'm so over the cold weather now, please!