why are you here?

passed by a store selling flowers outside of its shop, the temps being a bit decent. there were other colours in the bucket, but this one white tulip stood out from amongst the orange ones. if i was a bundler of tulips, i'd deliberately include an incongruous item in a bunch, just to mess with people's mind; just as i think happened here.



didn't buy any; $15 for a bunch of 6 is highway robbery. i know, times are different now, but i can go to another shop and will get the 6 for at least $11. sigh! time it was when a bunch of dozen tulips was $5.99. and no, it wasn't that long ago.