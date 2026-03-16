Previous
multi-functional shop by summerfield
Photo 4706

multi-functional shop

indeed, there's a barber shop at the back although the shop is mainly for upholstery. but they also function as a travel agent, mainly cruises and local tours. amidst all that was a large shelf of bead jewelry and some old paperbacks for sale. it's almost like a mini-mall.

we are once again under seige by snow. it should be beautiful tomorrow with all the tree branches covered with the white stuff and i should make it a point to get the heck out of my abode for some fresh air and bring my camera.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
1289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh my this place looks intriguing. I hope you can get out in the snow covered city tomorrow and take some photos to share with us!
March 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact