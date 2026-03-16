multi-functional shop

indeed, there's a barber shop at the back although the shop is mainly for upholstery. but they also function as a travel agent, mainly cruises and local tours. amidst all that was a large shelf of bead jewelry and some old paperbacks for sale. it's almost like a mini-mall.



we are once again under seige by snow. it should be beautiful tomorrow with all the tree branches covered with the white stuff and i should make it a point to get the heck out of my abode for some fresh air and bring my camera.