the birthday boy

my oldest grandson, Derrick, turns 24 today! it's almost unbelievable that i have a 24-year old grandson. yesterday, i treated him to lunch at Red Lobster and when the server found out it was his birthday, the staff gave him a free sundae for dessert which came on this plate. they even sang 'happy birthday' to the embarrassment of the poor kid, but he took it good naturedly.



a day late for St. Patrick's but everyone else is still wearing green and the restaurants have left-over green beer, so the clover leaf framing still works!