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the birthday boy by summerfield
Photo 4708

the birthday boy

my oldest grandson, Derrick, turns 24 today! it's almost unbelievable that i have a 24-year old grandson. yesterday, i treated him to lunch at Red Lobster and when the server found out it was his birthday, the staff gave him a free sundae for dessert which came on this plate. they even sang 'happy birthday' to the embarrassment of the poor kid, but he took it good naturedly.

a day late for St. Patrick's but everyone else is still wearing green and the restaurants have left-over green beer, so the clover leaf framing still works!
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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katy ace
Happy birthday to your grandson! I had no idea you had grandchildren this old
March 19th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- Derrick is 24; Leigh is turning 20 in October- it's incredible that they've grown so!! Happy Birthday to Derrick!
March 19th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Happy Birthday to your grandson. I love the clover leaf frame.
March 19th, 2026  
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