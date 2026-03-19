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it looks scary by summerfield
Photo 4709

it looks scary

yes, this perspective does. but i took this because i wanted to see which airline this plane was. my former office client Porter Airlines now operates from the main international airport with their acquisition of bigger planes to enable them to fly to other destinations like Las Vegas. they still maintain presence at the island airport. this then is one of its competitors.

i laughed at the name of the airline. 'Flair' airlines. but then again, a few years ago, whilst vacationing in Mania, my BFF and i took a flight on Tang airlines, with a logo of an orange drink. i asked if there's a 'Nestlé' airline servicing the southern region of the country. 🤣
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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