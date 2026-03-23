zen 3 - shirshasana

the third in my zen series. the figure was supposed to be facing this way but i did not receive permission from the 'model' so had to turn the figure around. i'm not sure if it was harder to paint the face or the hands which are both my weak points when painting people. i must admit though that it's a combination of me and the paintbrush. i need to get hold of a really fine but stiff brush for those really thin lines.



there's some interest in this series of paintings from a couple of people. my friend is also in talks with a restaurant that displays artworks by local artists. when they take in a new artist, they prefer to feature just one artist's work to display on the restaurant's walls, which would require about 30-40 pieces of artworks. they require also a hefty amount of fees and they take a 40% commission for any sales they make. the display could last from six weeks to three months. i certainly have that many paintings but i'm not sure about the 40% commission. at least at the gallery even though they require the same amount of fees, they only take 20% commission. but i'm hoping i can get in the September show and then i will see how i would want to proceed. maybe by then my interest in painting would've waned and i'll be on to something else.