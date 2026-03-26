"Invictus"

William Ernest Henley, an English poet, wrote this very famous poem. it is one of my most favourite poem as it resonates with my struggles from even my younger years, even though mine were mostly emotional rather than physical as Henley's were.



in searching for something to post for today, i came across this artwork that my youngest sister Vivian (the professional artist in the family) sent me several years ago for my birthday. she made all those tiny quills and florets around a printout of the poem, then fashioned a frame from old cardboards and magazines. she knew that the last two lines of the poem has been my mantra all my life - i am master of my fate, i am captain of my soul - from breaking moral and cultural conventions and family expectations to carving out my life path expecting no help from anyone.



sadly, my sister has just suffered a stroke and her left side is partially paralyzed and is now doing rehab therapy. she feels bad that she is at the moment unable to do things like this now or her art and she's demoralized and upset. but as she is my sister, she is no doubt as resilient and she will emerge from this a better person and a better artist.