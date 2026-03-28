bulbous iris

i call them mini-iris, because they're tiny and low on the ground. the colours are not that appealing, at least to me, but i suppose they are pretty in their own little way. they are no more than five inches, and i had to squat in the cold ground to take this shot. there was a pair of strong arms to help me back up though.



for week 12 of the 52 captures challenge; the challenge was 'on the floor' or in this case on the ground. i am two behind on this challenge and need to catch up one of these days.