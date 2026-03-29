summer hat

over at 52 frames, we have to post a high key photo. of course, putting off my idea during the week made me forget it yet again, well, almost. i had a mind to photograph vanilla ice cream but now i am too lazy (as was the case all week) to get into the deep freeze to fish out the ice cream. besides, it's temptation. so i had to content myself with shooting the hat. this was not my actual post though. i wanted to do the extra challenge which was sooc. this one, however, i processed it all the way to hades and back.