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summer hat by summerfield
Photo 4719

summer hat

over at 52 frames, we have to post a high key photo. of course, putting off my idea during the week made me forget it yet again, well, almost. i had a mind to photograph vanilla ice cream but now i am too lazy (as was the case all week) to get into the deep freeze to fish out the ice cream. besides, it's temptation. so i had to content myself with shooting the hat. this was not my actual post though. i wanted to do the extra challenge which was sooc. this one, however, i processed it all the way to hades and back.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Diane ace
Love it!
March 30th, 2026  
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