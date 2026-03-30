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Previous
Photo 4720
windy day
that's the title of this art object by an artist named David White. this is found in the Toronto Gardens.
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
28th March 2026 7:04pm
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
This is fabulous
March 31st, 2026
moni kozi
3 wetter taft :)
March 31st, 2026
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