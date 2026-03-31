the promise of spring

just a promise, though. the Toronto Gardens is still as dead as it had been all winter. there are signs of future life, though slow to come alive. last Saturday, despite the rains we were having, the spring bulbs were still it their sprouting stage, stymied by the cold and snow. today we have more crappy wet weather so hopefully, the flowers will be there for the Easter weekend.



in one section of the gardens, this measly clump of crocus is all i could find, despite the gardens announcing the crocuses have sprung.