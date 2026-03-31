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the promise of spring by summerfield
Photo 4721

the promise of spring

just a promise, though. the Toronto Gardens is still as dead as it had been all winter. there are signs of future life, though slow to come alive. last Saturday, despite the rains we were having, the spring bulbs were still it their sprouting stage, stymied by the cold and snow. today we have more crappy wet weather so hopefully, the flowers will be there for the Easter weekend.

in one section of the gardens, this measly clump of crocus is all i could find, despite the gardens announcing the crocuses have sprung.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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