easter wreath

bunnies and eggies

don't eat too much chocolate

happy easter, y'all!



-o0o-



haiku is getting more lame and it's only the fourth day. 🤣 i'm seriously wondering when i shall self implode.



today is the birthday of one of my great friends whom i've known since high school. when i went to her facebook homepage, i found out she has died. she had been plagued with illness since she moved to the states, apart from her husband emotionally manipulating and abusing her. apparently she was supposed to see her doctor and when her sister was trying to contact her to take her to the doctor that day, she wasn't answering her calls. when they got to her house, she was found face down on the floor, seemingly getting ready for her appointment. what a way to die. heck we made a pack years ago that if she dies without telling me that i would never talk to her again, and vice versa.



i saw a youtube short that people who die in their sleep have three symptoms - they wake up at 3 in the morning to pee (check!), they hear ringing in their ears (check! although where else do you hear ringing except in your ears?), and unusually thinning hair (big check!). and here i am, still alive and kicking. an article i read two weeks ago says that constantly dreaming of people who had died means your time is coming soon. i've been dreaming of dead people for years and i'm still here, alive and kicking and pissing a lot of people. 🤣 but if you have any message for the Almighty, better give it to me, just in case i do kick the bucket.



what nonsense to write about on easter.



i hope you all had a happy easter with your family.