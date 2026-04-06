of eggs and bunnies

the easter bunny

has left today and with him

he took all the sweets!



we had dinner at a small rather intimate Chinese restaurant. very well appointed, not Chinesey at all. the menu is not extensive unlike the traditional Chinese restaurants one is accustomed to, but the food is very Chinese home cooking. that's probably why they survived the pandemic. the portions are just right for one to get satiated enough and perhaps bring home a little leftover.



the owner proudly indicated all the Easter decorations that he said he himself made. apparently he collects decorative easter eggs. he was quite happy that i took an interest enough to take photos.