what is it? a haiku

what can this thing bei hope that you can tell mequite a mystery.-o0o-this was my post for last week's "what is it" challenge over at 52 frames. can you guess what it is?i thought i would have a hard time creating a haiku for this, but the words just materialized from the brain to the keyboard so i'll take it, lame though it may be.on the other hand, i found this short on youtube; quite interesting, mind, but its truth resonates. have a listen.