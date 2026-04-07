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what is it? a haiku by summerfield
Photo 4728

what is it? a haiku

what can this thing be
i hope that you can tell me
quite a mystery.

-o0o-

this was my post for last week's "what is it" challenge over at 52 frames. can you guess what it is?

i thought i would have a hard time creating a haiku for this, but the words just materialized from the brain to the keyboard so i'll take it, lame though it may be.

on the other hand, i found this short on youtube; quite interesting, mind, but its truth resonates. have a listen.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Po7AeW_3rdE
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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