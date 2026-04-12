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the waiting by summerfield
Photo 4733

the waiting

i think my mama
has forgotten that i'm here
waiting to go home.

we went to Niagara Falls again this time to see the docu-concert The Story of Simon & Garfunkel which is the last day for the concert. while waiting around for the theatre to let us in, we wandered outside the casino. this girl had been sitting on the ledge around the fountain seemingly lost or bored. i went inside the casino to waste my $5 on a slot machine and i was there for about 25 minutes and when i came out she was still sitting on the same spot, now really looking bored.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
A sweet, kind of sad, capture.
April 13th, 2026  
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