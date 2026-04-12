the waiting

i think my mama

has forgotten that i'm here

waiting to go home.



we went to Niagara Falls again this time to see the docu-concert The Story of Simon & Garfunkel which is the last day for the concert. while waiting around for the theatre to let us in, we wandered outside the casino. this girl had been sitting on the ledge around the fountain seemingly lost or bored. i went inside the casino to waste my $5 on a slot machine and i was there for about 25 minutes and when i came out she was still sitting on the same spot, now really looking bored.