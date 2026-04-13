an old door

they tell many tales

the old doors and weathered walls

if they could just talk



-o0o-



this is similar to a painting of an old door which i painted when i was just starting to paint five years ago. i kept the colour of the door as it reminded me of the colour of the family house back in the old country. the house had of course undergone repairs over the years before it was eventually replaced by the new owners. this also gives me an idea for a new series of paintings - dilapidated and decrepit things like barns and similar things.



i'm not happy with the way i painted the wisteria but i'm sure i will correct them before i apply varnish on the canvas.