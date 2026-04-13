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an old door by summerfield
Photo 4734

an old door

they tell many tales
the old doors and weathered walls
if they could just talk

-o0o-

this is similar to a painting of an old door which i painted when i was just starting to paint five years ago. i kept the colour of the door as it reminded me of the colour of the family house back in the old country. the house had of course undergone repairs over the years before it was eventually replaced by the new owners. this also gives me an idea for a new series of paintings - dilapidated and decrepit things like barns and similar things.

i'm not happy with the way i painted the wisteria but i'm sure i will correct them before i apply varnish on the canvas.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Photo Details

Kathy ace
Nice memories in this painting.
April 14th, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
Love this
April 14th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
What a great door - clever you! Who lives behind it?
April 14th, 2026  
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