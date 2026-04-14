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the red hat, a redux by summerfield
Photo 4735

the red hat, a redux

i love my red hat
ornamental, practical
a beauty, ain't it?

my haikus are getting lamer by the day, n'est-ce pas?😂
-o0o-

last week over at 52 frames the challenge was red. i didn't have time to really think about what i should post and before you know it, the week's almost finished. so i re-did an old post from five years ago. however, i couldn't find the glove i used then so i used one of my 'funeral' pair of gloves. i use them when i go to funerals which is rather rarely. sometimes i used them when i have greeting duties at church.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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