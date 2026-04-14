the red hat, a redux

i love my red hat

ornamental, practical

a beauty, ain't it?



my haikus are getting lamer by the day, n'est-ce pas?😂

-o0o-



last week over at 52 frames the challenge was red. i didn't have time to really think about what i should post and before you know it, the week's almost finished. so i re-did an old post from five years ago. however, i couldn't find the glove i used then so i used one of my 'funeral' pair of gloves. i use them when i go to funerals which is rather rarely. sometimes i used them when i have greeting duties at church.