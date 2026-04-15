the story of Simon & Garfunkel

always nice to see

a concert you can enjoy

no screaming from crowd.



last Sunday, my friend and i drove to Niagara Falls to see another docu-concert about Simon and Garfunkel. i knew the story already but the attraction for me was the music. the actors/singers were excellent singers and they sort of mimicked Simon and Garfunkel's appearance in their heydays, down to their outfit (but not the Garfunkel hair!😂). to me, their voices were quite nasal sometimes and the Garfunkel guy's voice was in the low register. as i said, they were excellent on their own right, but they did not sound like the original. i suppose that is the uniqueness of Simon and Garfunkel, their voices are really un-copiable (is there such a word or did i just invent it?); nothing like the original. but all in all, i enjoyed myself, but we had to leave towards the end as we didn't want to get caught in the deluge of people leaving the concert, and consequently the resulting road traffic. i'm sure they had a couple more songs like Sounds of Silence and The Boxer which were not performed when we were still there.



the beauty of these docu-concerts at the Fallsview is that the audience is 95% geriatric so there was only a couple of shrieking old ladies. at one point, the performers goaded the audience to stand up and dance and only a scattering of bodies did so. i didn't think they realized the audience was largely seniors and elderly.



for week 16 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge was 'half'.