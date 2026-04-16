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against the blue of the sky by summerfield
Photo 4737

against the blue of the sky

it is a marker
the gateway to the city's
past here in this time.

this is an art installation marking the spot to the old entrance to the city of Toronto. i was quite apprehensive standing right underneath this conical shaped thingamajigg to take photos. i couldn't find the relation of this installation to the old entrance but then again i didn't get to read all the inscriptions on the big rocks at this park. that falls on you and the camera's shut! 'tis a good thing it was a very pleasant day and that sky was gorgeous!
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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