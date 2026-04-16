against the blue of the sky

it is a marker

the gateway to the city's

past here in this time.



this is an art installation marking the spot to the old entrance to the city of Toronto. i was quite apprehensive standing right underneath this conical shaped thingamajigg to take photos. i couldn't find the relation of this installation to the old entrance but then again i didn't get to read all the inscriptions on the big rocks at this park. that falls on you and the camera's shut! 'tis a good thing it was a very pleasant day and that sky was gorgeous!