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watchful by summerfield
Photo 4738

watchful

look into my eyes
and pray tell me that you see
mine's a bright future.

a friend drove me to three different stores to get some essentials (like canvas and brushes 🤣, yes, they're essentials especially when it's buy one, take one) and weekend local traffic was quite heavy. as it was lunchtime, we stopped for a brunch before going home. i placed my sunglasses on the table beside me and this caught my eye. kind of spooky and funny at the same time, and i could not unsee it so what to do? take a photo!
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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