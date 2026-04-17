watchful

look into my eyes

and pray tell me that you see

mine's a bright future.



a friend drove me to three different stores to get some essentials (like canvas and brushes 🤣, yes, they're essentials especially when it's buy one, take one) and weekend local traffic was quite heavy. as it was lunchtime, we stopped for a brunch before going home. i placed my sunglasses on the table beside me and this caught my eye. kind of spooky and funny at the same time, and i could not unsee it so what to do? take a photo!