prelude to worship

outside was pleasant

inside we wait to worship

a gorgeous Sunday.



running out of subjects for photography. snapped this while waiting for the service to begin. despite feeling wonky, i had to attend the service because i was scheduled to read the scriptures. i felt well enough to do just that but had to leave during offering time as the vertigo got worse. pity, too, that we had a general meeting after the service and i wasn't able to attend that. slept the whole afternoon and woke up to several phone calls and messages. apparently, i did rather well with the reading, voice well modulated, enunciation and all that, despite not feeling well. of course, my toastmaster experience back in the old country has paid me well both at work and personally. i must admit, though, i was walking a bit wobbly as i left the dais.