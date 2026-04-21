Previous
the drama of pearls by summerfield
Photo 4742

the drama of pearls

a woman's best friend
not diamond, not sapphire
but pearls, lots of it!

trying to catch up with the 52 captures challenge. let's start with week 15, the challenge was 'fill the frame'. as i am still suffering from vertigo, i'm limited to what's at home. i found this cute pin i used to wear with my suits when i was still working. it's a cat playing with a ball that is a bead of pearl.

this morning, between sleep and waking up, i dreamed of my mother (today she would have been 93). when i asked her if she came to take me with her, she just smiled. i heard a long time ago that when you often dream of people you love who had long passed, it means that your end is near, too. i hope though that i would have the chance to do first that art show in September, or i'd really be pissed. so i better get my ass painting, and get on that road to greatness.🤣 well, just as soon as i feel better.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
1299% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
I always like your elegant pearl photos. I hope what you heard was just an old wives' tale.
April 22nd, 2026  
katy ace
Such a cute pin. You have some beautiful pearls to fill this frame with too!

I often dream of my parents and grandparents so your expectation of an early demise is probably inaccurate
April 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact