the drama of pearls

a woman's best friend

not diamond, not sapphire

but pearls, lots of it!



trying to catch up with the 52 captures challenge. let's start with week 15, the challenge was 'fill the frame'. as i am still suffering from vertigo, i'm limited to what's at home. i found this cute pin i used to wear with my suits when i was still working. it's a cat playing with a ball that is a bead of pearl.



this morning, between sleep and waking up, i dreamed of my mother (today she would have been 93). when i asked her if she came to take me with her, she just smiled. i heard a long time ago that when you often dream of people you love who had long passed, it means that your end is near, too. i hope though that i would have the chance to do first that art show in September, or i'd really be pissed. so i better get my ass painting, and get on that road to greatness.🤣 well, just as soon as i feel better.