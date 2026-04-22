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cherry blossoms by summerfield
Photo 4743

cherry blossoms

blue skies and warm air
is it truly spring again?
this pink tree says so.

i had to go see the eye doctor at lunch time as i suspect that my dizziness is being caused by my eyes. i could not focus on the screen for a long time, either my lids start to tick or they feel heavy and i would have a headache on my left temple. nothing to worry about, according to the eye doctor. a prescription for new glasses is in order.

i asked my friend to drive by the Toronto Gardens but the crocuses have all gone now except for one scrawny little thing; the daffs are all limping but the tulips are just starting to bud. the Japanese sakura cherries should start to bloom by next week. that was a good distraction from my malady.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Dixie Goode ace
There is a mask that lightly steams your eyes that a friend recommended and I keep meaning to order off Amazon and try. My eye dr suggested I put a hit wet cloth over my eyes fur ten seconds twice a day and it helped a lot but my eyes produce plenty of tears. My oil glands get clogged and the oil usually keeps the tears from evaporating by floating on top
April 23rd, 2026  
🐞summerfield🍁 ace
@pandorasecho - i find that used tea bags help, too. i save my tea bags and keep them in the fridge. i started using it to help with my eye bags but it also makes my sight clear whenever i use them - nothing happens to the eye bags, but hey, i could see much clearer!🤣
April 23rd, 2026  
katy ace
Apparently, your eyes are good enough to take this astounding image! I hope new glasses fix your vertigo issue though
April 23rd, 2026  
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