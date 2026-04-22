cherry blossoms

blue skies and warm air

is it truly spring again?

this pink tree says so.



i had to go see the eye doctor at lunch time as i suspect that my dizziness is being caused by my eyes. i could not focus on the screen for a long time, either my lids start to tick or they feel heavy and i would have a headache on my left temple. nothing to worry about, according to the eye doctor. a prescription for new glasses is in order.



i asked my friend to drive by the Toronto Gardens but the crocuses have all gone now except for one scrawny little thing; the daffs are all limping but the tulips are just starting to bud. the Japanese sakura cherries should start to bloom by next week. that was a good distraction from my malady.