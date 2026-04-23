Previous
yellow mellow by summerfield
Photo 4744

yellow mellow

i have never seen
any yellow hyacinth
until now. have you?

i've seen red, lilac, blue, pink, fuschia and white but this is the first time i've seen a yellow hyacinth! it looks really engaging. there were only a few in a big plot of the purple and pink hyacinths.

had a dental emergency today and had to dash off to my dentist on the other side of the city. two hours travel and i was still at least ten minutes late. and then when it was all over, well, not yet, i spent $150 just like that. five x-rays for which the surgeon charged me for only two which was really appreciated by my bank card. need to go back next Thursday; one tooth needed a root canal. another has an infection so i am taking anti-biotics hopefully to get rid of the infection and the root canal can take place. estimate of at least three thousand dollars. there goes my tax refund!
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
1299% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
The hyacinth is so pretty! Sorry about your dental problems.
April 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact