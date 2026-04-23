yellow mellow

i have never seen

any yellow hyacinth

until now. have you?



i've seen red, lilac, blue, pink, fuschia and white but this is the first time i've seen a yellow hyacinth! it looks really engaging. there were only a few in a big plot of the purple and pink hyacinths.



had a dental emergency today and had to dash off to my dentist on the other side of the city. two hours travel and i was still at least ten minutes late. and then when it was all over, well, not yet, i spent $150 just like that. five x-rays for which the surgeon charged me for only two which was really appreciated by my bank card. need to go back next Thursday; one tooth needed a root canal. another has an infection so i am taking anti-biotics hopefully to get rid of the infection and the root canal can take place. estimate of at least three thousand dollars. there goes my tax refund!