key chains for mothers

rainbow of colors

tassels, tulips and key rings

all for Mother's Day.



that's the easiest haiku so far. i almost didn't need to think.



i will be hosting the after-service coffee at the church on Mother's Day so i thought i'd give the mothers in the congregation a simple keepsake, just in case some of them are being left out (widows and children away to live too far). i also plan to serve not just coffee but also some hot chocolate if the cold weather holds out (i remember a couple of late May's in the early 1990's when it was cold and snowing!) and 'momtails' or mocktails if the weather gets warm enough.



i've ordered the key chains and leather tassels from amazon. i painted small versions of a pink tulip i did in watercolour sometime ago. then i laminated them as my sister has a small laminating machine. now all i need do is cut the tulips to size so i can complete the key chains. then i can resume painting.