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pigs, cows and other strangers by summerfield
Photo 4746

pigs, cows and other strangers

head mistress yelling:
"didn't i say lights out or else?"
we're in trouble now!

the piggies were having a sleep over with their friends, unbeknownst to Peppa the headmistress.

inspired by the photograph "Radioactive Cats" of Sandy Skoglund. this week over at 52 frames we are to be inspired by a photographer and Sandy Skoglund was the photographer chosen for me.

at first i was at a loss on what i could come up with, but the piggies and little wahoo and friends came to the rescue.

the photo from Saint Louis Art Museum's website: https://www.slam.org/collection/objects/10362/
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Mary Siegle ace
Brilliant! Lots of assorted animals and action to see here and thankfully not radioactive and weird.
April 26th, 2026  
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