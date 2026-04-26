pink explosion

glorious explosion

pink petals against the blue

spectacular!



this morning whilst waiting for my ride to church, i noticed the three cherry blossom trees in front of my apartment building and they have exploded with their pink blossoms. i asked myself why i was waiting for the 'official cherry blossoms park' (High Park) to open when there are three beautiful ones right at home and i need not compete for space with the rude selfie-takers. i still might visit High Park as it's near the dentist when i go there for my root canal on Thursday.



it's unbelievable that we are just four days to May. before you know it, it's Christmas time again!



as April is poetry month, i had contributed two haikus each week for our church newsletter, accompanied of course by one of my photos. at church this morning, someone commented that he found it difficult to write a haiku, let alone two. when i told them that i've been writing haikus everyday for my project, they couldn't believe it. yeah, i don't know how i do it either. some days it comes easier, others not.