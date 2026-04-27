the horseshoe falls

the mighty waterfalls

tons of gallons of water

cascading below



that's Niagara Falls, on the Canadian side. my niece went to meet with a relative who was staying with their folks in Buffalo, New York. the Americans crossed over to the Canadian side.



my niece was driven by her young son and they asked if i could go with them as this was the first time the young man was to drive to Niagara Falls (what's wrong with their GPS?). the plan was for my niece to walk around with her relatives, and her son and i will wait at the casino.



i was ready with my $20. the boy, who earns money doing online games, wanted to play slot machines in person. so i showed him how to win $237 with only $20.😂 he had money to burn but not much luck. i told him to stick to his online games. but the rule is to have an amount that you can comfortably lose, if you win more than double your set amount, you walk away and look for another machine. when he asked how i chose my machines, i told him 'research'. i didn't tell him the truth: that the machine has to beckon me. lest he tells his mother i'm nuts!