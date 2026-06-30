the longest day of the year

i've totally forgotten about this shot. this was taken on June 21, during the summer solstice, when it seemed that the day wasn't going to end. i just happened to look out and saw that the downtown buildings were all red from the reflection of the setting sun. it was virtually a cloudless day so there was no cloud play to show off the colours of the beautiful sunset. thankful at least for those glass skyscrapers!



taken handheld from my apartment balcony.



we have a red alert today due to high temperatures. the building was concerned for its senior residents and children and was giving cautions when they see them outside. the next few days are going to be a 'test'.