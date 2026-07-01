strong and free

i was in Stratford, Ontario today to take in a show at the Avon Theatre there - "The Importance of Being Ernest". some sense of humour from Oscar Wilde, the man is brilliant! as are other literary men and women of long ago. the actors were excellent, the flow of the story is great.



when we came out of the theatre at about four, the sky was dark and ominous. we hit 35 degrees feeling all of 45 degrees. the wind started to pick up when we were in the car looking for a place to have an early dinner. the wind was nasty but when we finished dinner, the weather was all nice again, however, during the drive back to the hotel, we encountered fallen trees and tree branches on houses and uprooted bushes and broken anything the branches landed on. this very old tree was leaning precariously but the Canadian flag attached to it was for some reasons held intact and was swinging wildly with the remaining wind. just to show the world that Canada is a strong country and we will never bow down or bend our knees to tyrants. wonderful town, Stratford is, as in a matter of hours streets were cleared of debris and streets were closed temporarily where they were impassable due to fallen trees.



as we were all greeting everyone at the theatre, at the restaurants, on the street, "happy Canada day!"