Previous
a throwback by summerfield
Photo 4816

a throwback

on Canada day, we went around downtown Stratford, as we were too early to check in at the theatre where we were to watch "The Importance of Being Ernest". the town had a Canada day fest and marketplace at the front of their city hall. this photo booth caught my attention right off as it looked like one of those we had during carnivals back in the old country when i was still a little girl. the photographer was still setting up so we could not get in to have our photo taken. the photographer/owner confirmed this 'trailer' was indeed from a very long time ago, way before his parents were born. lord! feeling so old.

i just hoped that this and everything and everyone else survived the beastly winds that engulfed the area later in the afternoon.

for week 25 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge was 'vintage'. i think 68 years is more than vintage.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
1319% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Love the old fashion look of it
July 6th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
I like the way you have edited tthis to emphasise the vintage feel.
July 6th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
I like the selective coloring. So now I’m vintage. Hope it’s like wine.
July 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact