a throwback

on Canada day, we went around downtown Stratford, as we were too early to check in at the theatre where we were to watch "The Importance of Being Ernest". the town had a Canada day fest and marketplace at the front of their city hall. this photo booth caught my attention right off as it looked like one of those we had during carnivals back in the old country when i was still a little girl. the photographer was still setting up so we could not get in to have our photo taken. the photographer/owner confirmed this 'trailer' was indeed from a very long time ago, way before his parents were born. lord! feeling so old.



i just hoped that this and everything and everyone else survived the beastly winds that engulfed the area later in the afternoon.



for week 25 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge was 'vintage'. i think 68 years is more than vintage.