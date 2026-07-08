a tree house

during our drive around Stratford, we got lost and unknowingly ventured 45 miles (the car's gps was american) out of Stratford proper. when we got our bearings and was heading back to town, we passed by this tree house. it was fairly large but all around it was dense vegetation so we wondered whether it was in use. it looked to be in good condition so i would imagine someone would be using it somehow.



tree houses to me exudes youth fun and at the same time mysterious. i still remember there was a tree house in that big rimas (breadfruit) tree in our side yard of our family home, before the government expropriated our land and cut down all the mango and other fruit trees in it and neighbouring properties. our parents forbade us children to go there, but i remember the neighbourhood children going there without permission. although i could climb trees, i never went there, especially when my cousin told me that someone who had passed frequented that treehouse and that it might haunted. not that i was afraid of ghosts but more like there might be snakes in there of which i was and still a extremely terrified.



for week 26 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge being 'mystery'.