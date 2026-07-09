Stratford mural

Stratford used to be famous for its swan parade, a flock of 20 or so mute swans led by Stratford Police Pipes and Drums waddling to the Avon River from their winter quarters. the practice had been stopped in recent years to protect the animals from stress. the city replaced the large, formalized April march with quiet, unannounced releases when the weather, water levels, and mating patterns are perfectly aligned.



when we were in Stratford last week, we only saw a couple of swans in the river, mostly because it was freakingly hot and city officials must've gathered them to shelter.