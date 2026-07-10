chilling

braved the heat and went downtown to check out an art show at the city hall grounds. lots to look at - jewelry, pottery, paintings, photographs textiles, etc. at the same time i found out some info on how to go about applying for next year's show. it was hot, not as hot as last week when it felt 45 degrees with humidity, but hot nonetheless and i was grateful i bought that neck fan. then i took the short walk to the Eaton Centre to cool off and thought whilst there at least take a few photos and i did.