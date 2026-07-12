feast

a young bee feasts on an echinacea flower at the Toronto Gardens this afternoon. once again, i missed the roses at the gardens as well as the irises.



this was also my entry for 52 frames' "in the center" this week.



tagging this, too, for week 28 of the 52 captures challenge, which is 'your choice', an easy peasy prompt. nice to fulfill assignments with just one photograph, as it seems, i've lost my photographer's eye these days. it's a good thing i have a friend who likes to drive around so i can take photos.