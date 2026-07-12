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feast by summerfield
Photo 4822

feast

a young bee feasts on an echinacea flower at the Toronto Gardens this afternoon. once again, i missed the roses at the gardens as well as the irises.

this was also my entry for 52 frames' "in the center" this week.

tagging this, too, for week 28 of the 52 captures challenge, which is 'your choice', an easy peasy prompt. nice to fulfill assignments with just one photograph, as it seems, i've lost my photographer's eye these days. it's a good thing i have a friend who likes to drive around so i can take photos.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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