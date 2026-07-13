daisy, daisy

haven't heard that song in quite some time. every time i see these daisies, the image of a bicycle for two comes to mind because of that song. i think i learned that song in Grade 2 and i remember the whole class dancing or acting out the lyrics of the song while we were singing it.



another one from my foray at the Toronto Gardens last evening. more from the gardens in the next few days as we battle through another heat wave. apparently tomorrow we will hit what feels like 45 degrees. it's not like i'm not used to it. i lived in the Sultanate of Oman for three years and i would jog by the sea in the middle of summer at 47 degrees. an actual 47 degrees.