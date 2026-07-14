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Previous
Photo 4824
taking a stand against technology
driving around Stratford after the storm on Canada day, we came across this sign at a family centre.
if AI can do everything else that humans can do, are we humans then going to be eliminated, which means it's the end of us? what do you think?
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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🐞summerfield🍁
ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Album
365-still
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E-M10MarkII
Taken
1st July 2026 5:08pm
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summerfield-street
Kathy
ace
Nope. Too many things still require a human touch.
July 15th, 2026
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