weird and spooky

you can just barely makeout the Toronto skyline. this has been the kind of weather or atmosphere we had all day, starting from sunrise. it's weird and a bit spooky, i must say. there was a thick fog but the orange colour was so strange. it was 'normal' for less than an hour late in the afternoon, but it went back to this colour once again. apparently it's been caused by the wildfires in the northwestern part of the province and rendered the air quality in the city the worst - ranked third in the world! i had planned on going for an early walk and do some errands but i didn't dare go out.