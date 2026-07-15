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weird and spooky by summerfield
Photo 4825

weird and spooky

you can just barely makeout the Toronto skyline. this has been the kind of weather or atmosphere we had all day, starting from sunrise. it's weird and a bit spooky, i must say. there was a thick fog but the orange colour was so strange. it was 'normal' for less than an hour late in the afternoon, but it went back to this colour once again. apparently it's been caused by the wildfires in the northwestern part of the province and rendered the air quality in the city the worst - ranked third in the world! i had planned on going for an early walk and do some errands but i didn't dare go out.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Corinna Frappier
It was the same thing over here...St. Jean-sur-Richelieu Quebec...The sky was a spooky colour and the sun was a deep red and orange...I wonder what the cause was
July 16th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Could be Melbourne in summer!
July 16th, 2026  
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