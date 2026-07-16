having a go at it

bees were a-plenty at the Gardens today, which is a good thing, as i read a while back that we have a shortage of bees. it also seems that every year i post a picture rather similar to this. it is what it is.



the weather was somewhat better today; it's not as humid so the heat was tolerable. it was predicted we were going to have 35 but we ended up having a high of 28.



tagging this for week 20 of the 52 captures challenge (the theme was "something small"). until i find a better entry, this will satisfy the fare for now.