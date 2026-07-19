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boy or girl? by summerfield
Photo 4829

boy or girl?

we will never know. we were in the same Tim Hortons store for at least 20 minutes and i never got to see the child.

for week 26 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge being 'mystery'. i surely will get caught up with the challenge especially if i find the photos i specifically took for the prompts!
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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