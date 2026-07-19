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Previous
Photo 4829
boy or girl?
we will never know. we were in the same Tim Hortons store for at least 20 minutes and i never got to see the child.
for week 26 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge being 'mystery'. i surely will get caught up with the challenge especially if i find the photos i specifically took for the prompts!
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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🐞summerfield🍁
ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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365-still
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iPhone 16e
Taken
1st July 2026 4:52pm
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