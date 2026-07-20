a summer sky

took in another art show north east out of the city. i liked the way the clumps of clouds are arranged like soldiers all lined up. i should incorporate that in my paintings one of these days. nothing special about this photo except it was taken whilst the car was running at 119 kph/80 mph (the posted speed limit is a maximum of 110 kph) with my camera was not strapped to my wrist. there was a car passing us on the right speeding at probably around 130 kph because it just zoomed past us in a flash. where's the police when things like this happens!