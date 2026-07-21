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just across the street by summerfield
Photo 4831

just across the street

the short cut from the St. Lawrence Market to King Street where the transit cars pass. it's actually the courtyard of one of the buildings. this particular area has the gas lamps still in use and the store fronts retain their original structure from the 1800's which makes this place the go-to of movie companies when shooting period movies. the walkway is right across the front entrance to the Cathedral Church of St. James, an Anglican cathedral.

it's interesting that this being summer, there were no film shooting that's happening. i'm guessing it all because of the stupid tariff issues. well, their loss and i would bet they'll be crawling back here soon to disrupt our lives and traffic.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Lou Ann ace
It’s lovely!
July 22nd, 2026  
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