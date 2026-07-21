just across the street

the short cut from the St. Lawrence Market to King Street where the transit cars pass. it's actually the courtyard of one of the buildings. this particular area has the gas lamps still in use and the store fronts retain their original structure from the 1800's which makes this place the go-to of movie companies when shooting period movies. the walkway is right across the front entrance to the Cathedral Church of St. James, an Anglican cathedral.



it's interesting that this being summer, there were no film shooting that's happening. i'm guessing it all because of the stupid tariff issues. well, their loss and i would bet they'll be crawling back here soon to disrupt our lives and traffic.