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silhouettes by summerfield
Photo 4832

silhouettes

in one of our drives during the holiday week earlier this month, we encountered a small herd of horses. they were quite inquisitive especially when they saw the camera. when they approached the vehicle a farm hand appeared and motioned for us to slowly drive past them. they are indeed inquisitive but if they're spooked, one never knows how they react. i believe these were sports horses because their legs were narrow unlike the working horses in farms. one of the younger one walked beside us until the handler caught up and reigned it toward the farm enclosure.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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katy ace
Terrific subject and the photo almost looks like a half and half
July 23rd, 2026  
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