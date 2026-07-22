silhouettes

in one of our drives during the holiday week earlier this month, we encountered a small herd of horses. they were quite inquisitive especially when they saw the camera. when they approached the vehicle a farm hand appeared and motioned for us to slowly drive past them. they are indeed inquisitive but if they're spooked, one never knows how they react. i believe these were sports horses because their legs were narrow unlike the working horses in farms. one of the younger one walked beside us until the handler caught up and reigned it toward the farm enclosure.