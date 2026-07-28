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Previous
Photo 4838
abstract?
an ICM of the fireworks last Friday night. there will be more fireworks this weekend; apparently it's a long weekend for us here in Ontario - something like 'civic holiday'.
did you notice that the days are getting significantly shorter every day? it means winter is around the corner. like i haven't enjoyed summer yet!
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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🐞summerfield🍁
ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Photo Details
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9
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1
Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
24th July 2026 8:43pm
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ace
Terrific abstract. I think there is an abstract challenge going on also….abstract99, I think.
July 29th, 2026
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