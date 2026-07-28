Previous
abstract? by summerfield
Photo 4838

abstract?

an ICM of the fireworks last Friday night. there will be more fireworks this weekend; apparently it's a long weekend for us here in Ontario - something like 'civic holiday'.

did you notice that the days are getting significantly shorter every day? it means winter is around the corner. like i haven't enjoyed summer yet!

28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
1325% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Terrific abstract. I think there is an abstract challenge going on also….abstract99, I think.
July 29th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact