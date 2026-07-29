Previous
buck moon rising by summerfield
Photo 4839

buck moon rising

apparently it's the name given to the moon in July by Native American and colonial traditions, specifically Algonquin-speaking peoples. July is the time of year when male deer, called bucks, grow their new velvety antlers. depending on regional and cultural traditions, it is also called 'thunder moon', 'hay moon' or 'salmon moon'.

when i first saw this, the moon was just a sliver over the clouds. i ran to get my camera from my work table and it had risen to full moon already. residents on the other side of those buildings are lucky to have to watch the rising moon from the lake. but i will still take this view anytime.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
1325% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful night scene.
July 30th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact