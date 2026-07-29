buck moon rising

apparently it's the name given to the moon in July by Native American and colonial traditions, specifically Algonquin-speaking peoples. July is the time of year when male deer, called bucks, grow their new velvety antlers. depending on regional and cultural traditions, it is also called 'thunder moon', 'hay moon' or 'salmon moon'.



when i first saw this, the moon was just a sliver over the clouds. i ran to get my camera from my work table and it had risen to full moon already. residents on the other side of those buildings are lucky to have to watch the rising moon from the lake. but i will still take this view anytime.